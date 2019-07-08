MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Comparing side by side

MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 3 1.75 N/A 0.31 10.58 Avedro Inc. 15 10.98 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see MiMedx Group Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MiMedx Group Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MiMedx Group Inc. and Avedro Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential downside is -0.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares and 59.3% of Avedro Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Avedro Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8% Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. has stronger performance than Avedro Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats MiMedx Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.