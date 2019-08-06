Mimecast (MIME) Investors: Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating, Sees $46.0000/Share; Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 90 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 59 reduced and sold stock positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 41.17 million shares, up from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Arbor Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 35 Increased: 64 New Position: 26.

In a research report revealed to clients and investors on Tuesday, 6 August, Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock had its “Neutral” Rating reconfirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $46.0000 price target on company. Wedbush’s target means a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s last close price.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for 96,685 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.67 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 1.62% invested in the company for 93,604 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 29,293 shares.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.