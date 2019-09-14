Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 6.63 N/A -0.12 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 2.16 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mimecast Limited and Veritone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mimecast Limited and Veritone Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Veritone Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and Veritone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mimecast Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 42.89% and an $55.4 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Veritone Inc. is $10, which is potential 136.97% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Veritone Inc. appears more favorable than Mimecast Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Mimecast Limited was less bullish than Veritone Inc.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats Veritone Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.