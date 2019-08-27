Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

As Application Software companies, Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 47 7.36 N/A -0.12 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.38 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mimecast Limited and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mimecast Limited and SVMK Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited. Its rival SVMK Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Mimecast Limited and SVMK Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Mimecast Limited is $55.4, with potential upside of 28.78%. Meanwhile, SVMK Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 23.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Mimecast Limited looks more robust than SVMK Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are Mimecast Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has stronger performance than SVMK Inc.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors SVMK Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.