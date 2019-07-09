Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 44 8.41 N/A -0.20 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.47 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mimecast Limited and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mimecast Limited and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Mimecast Limited is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.39 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mimecast Limited and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mimecast Limited’s upside potential is 24.30% at a $58 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.1% of Mimecast Limited shares and 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. About 4.3% of Mimecast Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has weaker performance than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mimecast Limited beats Smith Micro Software Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.