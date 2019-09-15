Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

As Application Software businesses, Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 6.63 N/A -0.12 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.62 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mimecast Limited and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mimecast Limited and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Mimecast Limited’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.21 beta which is 79.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Rosetta Stone Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Mimecast Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mimecast Limited and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$55.4 is Mimecast Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mimecast Limited and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 90.2%. About 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Mimecast Limited was more bullish than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.