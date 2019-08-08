Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 7.52 N/A -0.12 0.00 Phunware Inc. 31 2.14 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Mimecast Limited and Phunware Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Mimecast Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and Phunware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mimecast Limited has a 23.43% upside potential and an average price target of $55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mimecast Limited and Phunware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 17.3%. Insiders held 3.7% of Mimecast Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Mimecast Limited had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats Phunware Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.