Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 47 6.82 N/A -0.12 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.35 N/A 0.38 52.83

Demonstrates Mimecast Limited and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Mimecast Limited’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Mimecast Limited and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Mimecast Limited’s average target price is $55.4, while its potential upside is 38.81%. Competitively Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.5, with potential downside of -11.48%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mimecast Limited seems more appealing than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mimecast Limited and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 92.7%. 3.7% are Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Mimecast Limited was more bullish than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.