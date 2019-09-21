Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 6.46 N/A -0.12 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 demonstrates Mimecast Limited and Materialise NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mimecast Limited and Materialise NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Mimecast Limited has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Materialise NV’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Materialise NV’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mimecast Limited and Materialise NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Materialise NV 0 0 0 0.00

Mimecast Limited has a consensus price target of $55.4, and a 46.72% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mimecast Limited and Materialise NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 22.6%. About 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.24% of Materialise NV shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Mimecast Limited had bullish trend while Materialise NV had bearish trend.

Summary

Materialise NV beats Mimecast Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.