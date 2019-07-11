Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Both Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 44 9.04 N/A -0.20 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.57 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mimecast Limited and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mimecast Limited and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Mimecast Limited has a 15.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $58.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year Mimecast Limited had bullish trend while Luokung Technology Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.