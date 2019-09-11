Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

We are contrasting Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 47 6.93 N/A -0.12 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.19 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mimecast Limited and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mimecast Limited is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Mimecast Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mimecast Limited and Forescout Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mimecast Limited’s consensus price target is $55.4, while its potential upside is 39.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.