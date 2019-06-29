Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

As Application Software businesses, Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 44 8.42 N/A -0.20 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 3 3.94 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mimecast Limited and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Mimecast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Mimecast Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mimecast Limited and Digital Turbine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mimecast Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 24.17% and an $58 average price target. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc.’s average price target is $4.13, while its potential downside is -17.40%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Mimecast Limited is looking more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 36.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Mimecast Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mimecast Limited beats Digital Turbine Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.