Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s Financial Results Comparing With CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 44 8.99 N/A -0.20 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.88 N/A 0.15 65.87

Demonstrates Mimecast Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mimecast Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Mimecast Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$58 is Mimecast Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 16.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 1.9% respectively. Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Mimecast Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.