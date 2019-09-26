Mimecast Limited (MIME) Reaches $36.39 After 3.00% Up Move; Fil LTD Has Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake

The stock of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 390,905 shares traded. Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has risen 30.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIME News: 17/05/2018 – Mimecast 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $49.0M TO $51.0M, EST. $37.6M; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST APPOINTS CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN AS THE NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – Mimecast Launches New Global Reseller Program; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST NAMES CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O FY REV VIEW $320.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast 4Q Rev $73.4M; 03/04/2018 Mimecast Launches New API Developer Portal Focused on Business and Cyber Resilience; 09/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Mimecast Unveils Partner Program With Tiers, Deal Registration, More DiscountsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.25B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $37.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MIME worth $67.41 million more.

PepsiCo Inc now has $190.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.9. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. MIME’s profit will be $1.23M for 454.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mimecast Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mimecast has $6000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is 52.24% above currents $36.39 stock price. Mimecast had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MIME in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.65 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

