Mimecast Limited (MIME) Reaches $35.23 After 9.00% Down Move; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Twitter (TWTR) Stake By $24.46 Million

Among 5 analysts covering Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mimecast has $6000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is 57.25% above currents $35.23 stock price. Mimecast had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 14.

Analysts await Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. MIME’s profit will be $1.24M for 440.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Mimecast Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% EPS growth.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 105.83 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is -5.50% below currents $42.33 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $41 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report.