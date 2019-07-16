Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 45 8.78 N/A -0.20 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 40 6.02 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mimecast Limited and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mimecast Limited and Upland Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Mimecast Limited has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Mimecast Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and Upland Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Mimecast Limited’s average price target is $58, while its potential upside is 19.05%. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s average price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 5.44%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mimecast Limited seems more appealing than Upland Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.1% of Mimecast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.3% of Mimecast Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year Mimecast Limited was less bullish than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats Upland Software Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.