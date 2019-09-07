Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Comparison side by side

Both Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 47 7.11 N/A -0.12 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.51 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mimecast Limited and Talend S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Mimecast Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mimecast Limited and Talend S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Mimecast Limited is $55.4, with potential upside of 33.27%. Talend S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 34.33% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Talend S.A. looks more robust than Mimecast Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.7% of Mimecast Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has 41.54% stronger performance while Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited beats Talend S.A.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.