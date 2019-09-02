Mimecast Limited (MIME) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 47 6.86 N/A -0.12 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.35 N/A 0.07 44.46

Table 1 demonstrates Mimecast Limited and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mimecast Limited and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Mimecast Limited has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Mimecast Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.35% for Mimecast Limited with consensus price target of $55.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.