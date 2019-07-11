Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 44 9.04 N/A -0.20 0.00 Open Text Corporation 38 3.98 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mimecast Limited and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mimecast Limited and Open Text Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Mimecast Limited is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Open Text Corporation’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Open Text Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Mimecast Limited and Open Text Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mimecast Limited’s upside potential is 15.61% at a $58 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.1% of Mimecast Limited shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. 4.3% are Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Mimecast Limited was more bullish than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.