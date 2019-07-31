Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) Comparing side by side

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 8.63 N/A -0.20 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 22 4.78 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mimecast Limited and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mimecast Limited and Eventbrite Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.85% for Mimecast Limited with consensus target price of $58.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders held 4.3% of Mimecast Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6%

For the past year Mimecast Limited had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.