Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Reaches $45.27 52 Week Low; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Shorts Up By 16.95%

The stock of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) hit a new 52-week low and has $43.01 target or 5.00% below today’s $45.27 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.62 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $43.01 price target is reached, the company will be worth $230.75 million less. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 34,771 shares traded. Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has declined 18.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) had an increase of 16.95% in short interest. ETH’s SI was 2.40 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.95% from 2.05 million shares previously. With 272,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH)’s short sellers to cover ETH’s short positions. The SI to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s float is 9.92%. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 159,009 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.54 million shares or 2.95% more from 22.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Llc owns 20,397 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 72,504 shares. Moreover, Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 155 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns Management owns 18,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 51,982 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 4,134 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 174,744 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 50,022 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 54,513 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 56,857 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 3.81M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 551,479 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 65,585 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 42,277 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $492.66 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

