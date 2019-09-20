Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) and Windstream Holdings Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Windstream Holdings Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Telecom Services – Domestic. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular S.A. 56 1.23 N/A -0.06 0.00 Windstream Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -51.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millicom International Cellular S.A. and Windstream Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Windstream Holdings Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Windstream Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millicom International Cellular S.A. and Windstream Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.9% and 0% respectively. About 36% of Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millicom International Cellular S.A. -3.28% -8.25% -12.93% -20.3% -18.63% -19.48% Windstream Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Millicom International Cellular S.A. beats Windstream Holdings Inc.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services. It also provides services for small business comprising high-speed Internet access, online backup solution, remote tech help services, Web and audio conferencing services, managed Web design services, Web and e-mail hosting services, and fax-to-e-mail services, as well as voice services. This segment serves approximately 1.5 million residential and small business customers. The companyÂ’s Wholesale segment provides products and services to other communications services providers, such as special access services, which provide network access and transport services to end users; and fiber-to-tower connections to support backhaul services to wireless carriers. It also offers voice and data carrier services to other communications providers, as well as to larger-scale purchasers of network capacity. Its Enterprise segment provides integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection; multi-site networking services; and other data services, including cloud computing and collocation, and managed services. The companyÂ’s CLEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers integrated voice and data services, advanced data, and traditional voice and long-distance services, as well as online backup, remote IT, managed Web design, Web hosting, and e-mail services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.