Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) is a company in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Millicom International Cellular S.A. has 6.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Millicom International Cellular S.A. has 36% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Millicom International Cellular S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Millicom International Cellular S.A. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular S.A. N/A 56 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Millicom International Cellular S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.00 2.22

As a group, Telecom Services – Domestic companies have a potential upside of 10.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Millicom International Cellular S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millicom International Cellular S.A. -3.28% -8.25% -12.93% -20.3% -18.63% -19.48% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Millicom International Cellular S.A. had bearish trend while Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millicom International Cellular S.A. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s peers have 1.41 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Volatility & Risk

Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s peers’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s rivals beat Millicom International Cellular S.A.