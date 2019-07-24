Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Comparing side by side

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Telecom Services – Domestic. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular S.A. 59 1.26 N/A 0.29 201.63 GCI Liberty Inc. 56 7.52 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Millicom International Cellular S.A. and GCI Liberty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Millicom International Cellular S.A. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GCI Liberty Inc.’s consensus price target is $59, while its potential downside is -7.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Millicom International Cellular S.A. and GCI Liberty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 96%. Insiders owned 36% of Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millicom International Cellular S.A. 2.09% -6.34% -5.85% -1.58% -11.45% -8.78% GCI Liberty Inc. -1.16% 1.87% 14.55% 26.35% 36.99% 43.08%

For the past year Millicom International Cellular S.A. has -8.78% weaker performance while GCI Liberty Inc. has 43.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular S.A. beats GCI Liberty Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.