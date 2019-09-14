Miller Investment Management LP Upped Position in United Rentals (URI) by $540,672; Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Position in Lockheed Martin (Put) (LMT) as Valuation Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (LMT) by 1237.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 21,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 26,801 shares to 4,758 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (Put) (NYSE:OHI) by 98,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.63% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 109,368 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 655 shares. Private Advsr has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 2,247 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc stated it has 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora stated it has 830 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,188 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company has 3,802 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.37% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 205,350 are held by Federated Pa. California State Teachers Retirement reported 415,954 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 14,771 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Summit Fincl Strategies has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 876 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,321 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Llc. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com stated it has 94 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,800 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 266,617 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Salem Counselors Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Co reported 4,700 shares stake. Midas reported 0.67% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lenox Wealth Inc reported 21 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,012 shares.