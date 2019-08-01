Miller Investment Management LP Upped Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $11.38 Million; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holder Barnett & Company Has Cut Stake

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 4.13 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares to 8,420 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,502 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc holds 1.41% or 265,134 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 17.27M shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 13,200 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 607,828 shares. New York-based York Management Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt invested in 1.24% or 200,000 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 27,688 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 119,048 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 948,624 shares. 4.68M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Consolidated Invest Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,850 shares. 11,808 were reported by Anderson Hoagland.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Limited Liability owns 22,965 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 59,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 407,652 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 1.36M shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Asset Mgmt One holds 0.09% or 920,988 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 164,892 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP owns 417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management holds 29,775 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 249,700 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 29 shares. Davenport Com Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 807,833 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.