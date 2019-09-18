Miller Investment Management LP Raised Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding; Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Post Hldgs (POST) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 46,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 513,846 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company's stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 782,885 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 122,677 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 424,100 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 1,329 shares. Natl Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 2,006 were reported by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 248,234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Freshford Ltd Liability Company invested in 277,267 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc accumulated 15,955 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 50,290 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 0.01% or 99,505 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 27,247 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,600 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd accumulated 517 shares.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.48 million for 22.72 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chewy posts 43% sales growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.



Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 33,764 shares to 420,226 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Lc reported 12,252 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,943 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 115,386 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associate, New York-based fund reported 47,486 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,186 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 109,774 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Manhattan Company owns 165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,084 shares. Bailard accumulated 20,565 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Motco reported 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).