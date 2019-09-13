Miller Investment Management LP Raised Its Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as Share Price Rose; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Value Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 10,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, down from 121,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 795,229 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 35,923 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 436,631 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,719 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0.07% or 6,681 shares. Wesbanco State Bank has 0.55% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 207,187 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lynch Assocs In holds 9,420 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares. 146 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Wright Invsts Service owns 36,830 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 2.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 84,043 shares. Roundview Lc has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Principal Financial Group has 1.85 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 29,425 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 15,390 shares to 456,324 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,850 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.