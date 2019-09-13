Miller Investment Management LP Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Has Boosted by $1.17 Million; As Alleghany (Y) Share Value Rose, Qv Investors Has Trimmed Its Position

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 53,160 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 9,008 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, down from 11,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $767.35. About 3,565 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,850 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins reported 0.01% stake. Cetera Llc has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 34,184 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Coldstream Cap holds 0.09% or 10,443 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Franklin Resources has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,078 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 30,798 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jag Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 11,108 shares. Brinker Inc has 0.31% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 83,226 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital invested 0.13% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 31,235 shares stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,775 shares to 159,310 shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability reported 326 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 12,945 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 54,879 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio. Fund reported 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Cibc Ww Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 319 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Leavell Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Systematic Fincl L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,210 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 1,081 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 786 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc reported 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).