Miller Investment Management LP Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Decreased by $925,035 as Market Valuation Rose; Lennar Corp. (LEN) Share Price Declined While Ulysses Management Has Raised by $980,000 Its Position

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 739,111 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $249.92. About 225,583 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40B shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $41.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium holds 0.04% or 596,333 shares. Grp One Trading LP owns 47,629 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp holds 0% or 54,194 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Delphi Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,573 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Inc holds 1.25% or 35,215 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 12,700 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.42% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lmr Partners Llp holds 13,099 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 5,685 shares. Aristotle Cap Lc owns 7.49 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. 6,752 were reported by Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers & Merchants reported 0% stake. Pension Serv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 382,633 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,050 shares to 14,050 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34 million for 18.88 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

