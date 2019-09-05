Miller Investment Management LP Maintains Stake in Centene Del (CNC); As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shares Declined, Welch Capital Partners Decreased Stake

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 5.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 862,123 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares to 221,463 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,776 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

