Miller Investment Management LP Maintains Holding in United Rentals (URI); Stephens Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $508,200; Stock Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 159,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, down from 168,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.30M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Fds Tr by 31,768 shares to 407,708 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 6,183 were reported by Cumberland Advsrs Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 154,200 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Indiana And Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 44,714 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 1.57 million shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 1.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 117,462 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 132,552 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru Co accumulated 142,943 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 116,825 shares. St Johns Inv Management Communication Llc reported 0.64% stake. 12,145 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co. Loews has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.94 million shares. Scott Selber has 12,188 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bennicas & Associate invested in 0.67% or 14,200 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,850 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.