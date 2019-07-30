Miller Investment Management LP Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.39 Million; Moors & Cabot Increased Stag Indl (STAG) Position by $539,632; Valuation Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 27,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 880,950 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 21,710 shares to 12,145 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,403 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 32,138 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 518,310 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,822 are owned by Pitcairn Communication. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Quadrant Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 33,112 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Advisors Asset Inc holds 49,358 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 8,395 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 2,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 3,200 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 214,645 shares to 453,990 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,280 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,613 shares. 80,097 were accumulated by Alps. Phocas invested in 0.06% or 4,820 shares. First Bancshares accumulated 8,941 shares. Harris Associate LP reported 2,500 shares stake. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 9,746 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd holds 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 799,519 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 186,807 shares. Partner Management Lp accumulated 8,978 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 1.78% or 334,023 shares. 276,615 are owned by Davis R M. Excalibur Mgmt invested in 4.13% or 37,152 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,340 shares. Field & Main Bancorporation holds 13,750 shares.

