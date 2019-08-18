Miller Investment Management LP Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $11.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $438,165

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 1,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 199,512 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.61M, down from 201,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 921,306 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

