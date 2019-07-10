Miller Investment Management LP Lifted By $11.38 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Position; Prestige Brands International (PBH) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Miller Investment Management Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 89.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Investment Management Lp acquired 214,645 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Miller Investment Management Lp holds 453,990 shares with $24.11M value, up from 239,345 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.29 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Prestige Brands International LLC (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 99 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 89 trimmed and sold equity positions in Prestige Brands International LLC. The funds in our database now hold: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Prestige Brands International LLC in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup.

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,114 shares to 8,420 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 7,475 shares and now owns 276,546 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity. Schwaneke Jeffrey A. sold $500,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 23,814 shares. Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thomas White Int invested in 0.09% or 9,200 shares. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 220 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 408,065 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 19,031 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 43,732 are held by Dnb Asset As. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 216,692 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vantage Inv Partners Lc owns 197,024 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 25,039 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.26 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.