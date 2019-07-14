Miller Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Theleme Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $73.40 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78M, up from 15.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 29.63M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares to 14,379 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 4,100 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ami Invest Mngmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 66,138 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 158,246 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas reported 274,129 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Co has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bainco International Invsts owns 90,825 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,657 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 16.55M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 101,207 were reported by Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp. 3,342 were accumulated by Summit Strategies Inc. 98,807 were accumulated by Advisor Prtnrs Lc.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.