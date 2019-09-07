Miller Investment Management LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $2.39 Million; Realty Income Corp. (O) Shareholder Albert D Mason Decreased Its Holding

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.62 million shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.94M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 16,535 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.19% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 1.19M are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America owns 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 876 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 6,790 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.08% or 24,345 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Llc has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Principal Financial Gru Inc invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Holderness holds 7,516 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 195 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.07% or 11,210 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 33,246 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,378 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 6.43 million shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc accumulated 34,001 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 2.48 million shares. The California-based Golub Grp Ltd Co has invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Advisory reported 10,754 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 20,869 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Co holds 3.25 million shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Fincl Consulate reported 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 823,228 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Incorporated invested in 4.88% or 96,593 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 504,910 shares or 11.28% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 27.71 million shares. Psagot Investment House has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).