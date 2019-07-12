Miller Investment Management LP Holding In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Boosted; Virtu Financial Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 4.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,730 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 50,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 9.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,502 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Ltd Co accumulated 1.33% or 95,350 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 39,152 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh holds 35,422 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 23,765 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 75,152 shares. Cypress Cap Gp reported 1.67% stake. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.47M shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apriem Advsr, California-based fund reported 78,721 shares. Bailard reported 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Bancshares accumulated 30,569 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Lc invested in 2,979 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 12,094 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,565 shares to 16,427 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 8,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,322 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEWG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: More Fed Fun, but Healthcare Weakness Caps Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Lc owns 9,811 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc invested in 2.14% or 574,152 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Wealth invested in 3.01% or 81,576 shares. Financial Consulate Inc holds 14,516 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 7.00 million shares or 3.3% of the stock. Citizens Northern holds 44,225 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leisure Cap Management accumulated 2.02% or 20,325 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd accumulated 80,000 shares. 77,794 were accumulated by Alley Ltd Company. Bridges Inv Management reported 467,895 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc owns 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,716 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney holds 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 104,407 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.