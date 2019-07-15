Miller Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $11.38 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Share Value Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Management Limited accumulated 95,608 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 1.23M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 24,960 shares. Earnest Prns stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 72,696 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,190 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Na invested in 0.1% or 8,648 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Mgmt Group has invested 0.86% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.04% or 883,966 shares. Zacks Investment has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 116,851 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 150 shares. 2,112 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Co. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 3.77M shares. Moreover, Navellier And Assoc has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares to 16,287 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).