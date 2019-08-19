Miller Investment Management LP Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $308,050; Market Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose While Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.44 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low, Says Goldman’s Garzarelli (Video); 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX; 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Okumus Fund Limited owns 29.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 678,207 shares. Donald Smith & holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 33,270 shares. National Pension holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 368,168 shares. 28,908 are held by Credit Agricole S A. The Illinois-based First Amer Bankshares has invested 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Inc holds 494,937 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 282,281 shares. Shell Asset holds 44,702 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 206,288 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Consolidated Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 11,960 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 84,263 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 27,662 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares to 221,463 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,716 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).