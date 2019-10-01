Miller Investment Management LP Has Raised Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $540,672 as Market Valuation Declined; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Holding

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 329,023 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.58. About 780,404 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,850 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital invested in 15,864 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 26,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Lc stated it has 7,005 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.12% or 177,257 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 10,544 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 33,460 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 41,605 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company reported 8,325 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested in 55,999 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 20,701 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,207 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.26% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 2,568 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lipe Dalton has invested 2.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 20,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).