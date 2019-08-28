Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Telus Ordinary Shares (TU) SI Increased By 3.84%

Telus Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TU) had an increase of 3.84% in short interest. TU’s SI was 1.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.84% from 1.25M shares previously. With 404,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Telus Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TU)’s short sellers to cover TU’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 18,946 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 28.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Miller Investment Management Lp holds 9,502 shares with $2.37 million value, down from 13,217 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $250.86. About 23,240 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Pay You for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Attention Retirees: Here’s How to Claim $13750 in Passive Income for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $21.20 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.

