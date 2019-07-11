Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake By $925,035; OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OJSCY) SI Increased By 20.61%

OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) had an increase of 20.61% in short interest. OJSCY’s SI was 241,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.61% from 199,900 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 62 days are for OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s short sellers to cover OJSCY’s short positions. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 28.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Miller Investment Management Lp holds 9,502 shares with $2.37M value, down from 13,217 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $254.5. About 449,574 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 3,186 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 4,623 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Condor Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 3,880 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtn Incorporated reported 13,800 shares stake. Btim Corporation holds 481,336 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Investec Asset North America holds 11,123 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 210,529 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Oakworth holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,704 shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc has 12,121 shares. Argent Tru Com has 1,464 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based First Natl Trust Com has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 0.07% stake. Hyman Charles D reported 0.06% stake. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 1,735 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,519 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.87M for 20.66 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude gas and oil in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.96 billion. It operates in Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution divisions. It has a 3.94 P/E ratio. The firm produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Timan Pechora, Central Russia, southern part of European Russia, and the Russian Far East; and has interests in various projects in Western Siberia and Russian Far East, as well as participates in various projects in Vietnam, Venezuela, Brazil, Norway, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Canada, and Turkmenistan.