Miller Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position in United Rentals (URI) by $540,672; Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Its Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Shares Declined

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company's stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 181,849 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.91M, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,975 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $75.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Archford Strategies stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 13,251 shares. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 119,705 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.29% or 5,000 shares. 43 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Lc. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 24 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0.21% or 174,374 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.26% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt owns 932,150 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 51,609 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,850 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.