Miller Investment Management LP Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $308,050; Share Price Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.05 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 636,180 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31M, up from 597,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 55,940 shares to 24,909 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 52,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,120 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Trust Co Fl holds 21,952 shares. 13,122 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor. Boys Arnold And holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 69,958 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc Incorporated invested 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,434 shares. Bailard Inc owns 41,815 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Middleton And Ma has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 5,211 are held by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moon Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 65,148 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 1.53 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 4,583 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.05% or 22,385 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 127,875 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

