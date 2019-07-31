Miller Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $308,050 as Stock Value Rose; As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Market Valuation Rose, Water Island Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.08. About 9.28M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 979,343 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Assocs holds 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,289 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1.62% or 1.81M shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Company has invested 3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlson Cap stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,655 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited holds 0.34% or 5,587 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 1.45% or 178,460 shares. First City Capital Management Inc has 1.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,973 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 240,417 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Jennison Lc has invested 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp owns 262,229 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 15.98M shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 5,197 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability holds 12,881 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 40,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bokf Na reported 0.02% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 89,931 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 19,195 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,862 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd has invested 0.13% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 20,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 435,950 shares. 27,028 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Llc. 20,575 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 10,000 are held by Carret Asset.

