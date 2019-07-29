Miller Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $11.38 Million; First Eagle Investment Management Maintains Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 53,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.76M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, up from 11.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $69.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Limited stated it has 3.89M shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 987,452 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,386 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 212,226 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,020 shares. Hexavest invested in 573,696 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridger Ltd holds 371,783 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,456 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.06% or 58,944 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Co owns 37,660 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 119,048 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 186,050 shares to 28.12 million shares, valued at $669.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,500 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.