Miller Investment Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $11.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jvl Advisors Raised Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $3.54 Million

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 1.96M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 3.99 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 58,910 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 194,180 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Lc reported 4,098 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 160,769 shares stake. 22,160 are owned by Jefferies Grp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 2,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 86,200 were reported by Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Sterling Mgmt owns 11,190 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 43,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Neuberger Berman Limited Company stated it has 414,119 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% or 28,807 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,463 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

