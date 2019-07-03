Miller Investment Management LP Has Boosted Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $11.38 Million as Share Value Declined; Holder Check Capital Management Boosted Lkq (LKQ) Position

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.63M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 111,423 shares. Kenmare Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,267 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 2,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory has 1.96% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gideon Capital Advisors reported 22,628 shares. Quantum Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Nj accumulated 841,648 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability stated it has 908,620 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,263 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.04% or 18,600 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dean Associates Limited Liability stated it has 143,058 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group owns 26,192 shares. Goodman Fin reported 243,063 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,769 shares to 725,008 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,250 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,715 shares to 9,502 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,776 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 14,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 167,299 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.10M shares. Axa accumulated 410,187 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.81M shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advisors Limited Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 3,650 shares. 98,400 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. York Mgmt Glob Ltd Liability reported 716,442 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp owns 76 shares. Moreover, Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 128,295 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested in 1.01 million shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene to acquire WellCare for $17.3B – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.