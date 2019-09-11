Miller Investment Management LP Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $308,050; Market Valuation Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut Its Stake by $11.52 Million

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 2.21M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 274,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 7.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.52 million, down from 7.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 2.45 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 226,800 shares to 233,191 shares, valued at $62.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,978 were reported by E&G Lp. Cacti Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regentatlantic Ltd has 1.49% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 502,725 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 85,888 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas holds 3.36% or 645,078 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Company holds 9,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,675 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,011 shares. Barry Inv Advsrs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,865 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 58,694 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 9,228 shares stake. 6.20 million are held by Hsbc Public Limited. Kopp Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,929 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Central Bancshares And Tru Com invested in 34,444 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,803 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiduciary Communications holds 295,684 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 445,429 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 3,212 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,008 shares. Paw Capital Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Salem Counselors invested 1.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,225 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt stated it has 39,633 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 85,865 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd accumulated 5,587 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Com owns 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,112 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $69.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.